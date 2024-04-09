Salma denies 'backstabbing' East Legon pub owner who offered her a spot to operate her restaurant

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Salma Mumin has vehemently denied betraying her friend, Chesca.



Chesca had previously introduced the actress to the location where she [Salma] set up her water business, which later evolved into a successful restaurant.



This led to a fallout between them.



According to reports, the initial agreement between them was that Salma would sell nothing else but water beside Chesca's pub.



But after heeding the agreement and setting her water business running, Salma was alleged to have later rebranded and transitioned into selling food and drinks, a situation Chesca was enraged about.



Salma, who shared a wall with Chesca’s pub was said to have started selling food, alcoholic drinks, and every other thing the latter sold at her establishment.



It was alleged that this development caused a fierce fight between the two who were once best friends and this was due to claims that Salma had taken over Chesca’s customers.



Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay) brought this topic up during a conversation with Salma Mumin on The Delay Show, and the actress did not entirely deny the claims.



Delay quizzed, “I know when you started Salma’s eatery, you shared a wall with Briefcase and Chesca was your friend. You have now fallen out. Is it because you told her you wanted to sell water beside her pub, and before she realized, you started selling food and drinks to compete with her?"



Salma responded: “Chesca was the one who reached out to me. She didn’t even tell me what to sell. She reached out to me because her shop was surrounded by bushes and she wanted means through which that particular area would develop. She told me there was a spot and that if I was interested, she would talk to those in charge so I could get it.



“She was my friend, she needed someone to do a business by her but she didn’t even have an idea which business I could run. I first brought up the idea that I wanted to run a water depot and one day while running the water business, my worker called to inform me that someone made away with all the goods in the store. She said the person expressed interest in buying everything from the shop and after packing them into the car, the person bolted.”



Salma further narrated that Chesca, upon hearing her sad story, convinced her to sell food in order to complement the drinks being sold in her pub.



However, she [Salma] admitted to later selling drinks because the demand for drinks during the period Chesca had not opened her pub became high.



She said although Chesca stood against that decision, she still went ahead with it.



“Chesca came up with the food business idea. She said when people drink from her bar, they always like to eat. So, she encouraged me to run the food business. She opens her pub from 3 pm onwards and I operate from morning till evening. Whenever people came to my shop even before she opened hers, they asked for drinks.



"I can’t sell food without drinks. In most cases, I wait for her to open before I serve my customers drinks but how long can I be doing that? I’m a business person and I don’t want to lose customers, so one day, I consulted her and told her I wanted to sell juice.



“Fresh juice at least. I wasn’t even interested in selling alcohol because that’s the kind of drink she sells. I wanted to sell it at the time her shop wasn’t open so I didn’t have to wait till 3 pm. She did not agree to it. She said no.



"I told her she wasn’t fair and I went ahead to sell it. I sold alcohol too. That was when the problems started. She was furious sometime back and sent people after me, to beat me up. The issue even ended up at the East Legon,” Salma stated.







EB/BB