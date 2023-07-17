Salma Mumin throws subtle shade at media house over body enhancement surgery discussion

Entertainment of Monday, 17 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin has thrown shade at a media house she claims dedicated a whole hour of TV airtime to discussing her body enhancement surgery.



Taking to her Instagram account on July 16, 2023, Salma humorously referred to herself as the 'trending girl' in light of the incident.



She playfully highlighted this fact by stating, "#trendinggyal. I heard a whole one-hour TV airtime was dedicated to me."



This response from Salma comes after she fearlessly confronted rumours surrounding her body enhancement procedures on July 12, 2023.



In her courageous stance, Salma directly addressed the resulting backlash and negative comments head-on.



Salma emphasized that she does not require validation from anyone when it comes to her appearance.



With unwavering self-assurance, Salma boldly asserted that she has a mirror and sees her body first thing in the morning.



She confidently stated that she knows how she looks and does not need the opinions of others, whether in her immediate surroundings or on social media platforms, to tell her how she should feel about her own body.



By dismissing the opinions of others, Salma made it abundantly clear that she places more value on her perception of herself than on the judgments of others.



ADA/BB



