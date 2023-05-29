Sally Mann is filled with low self-esteem, threatened by McBrown’s status – Kumawood actor

Entertainment of Monday, 29 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Kumawood actor, Oboy Siki, has analyzed Sally Mann’s outburst at Nana Ama McBrown which has since been widely condemned by netizens on social media.



Earlier in a viral video, Sally Mann was captured throwing rants at McBrown while describing her as a hypocrite and also shaming her for giving birth through an IVF procedure.



The controversial entertainment pundit’s ‘infamous’ comments were in response to why she appears to be constantly attacking McBrown.



“I think most of the things she does are hypocritical. Most of the things that she does, and I’ll leave it at that. Zion, when I said something about you some time ago, you came out to speak about it and I liked that. When I talk about some people, they will never express their opinion about it.





They will act like they are cool even when they see you and that’s hypocritical. Nana Ama is one of such people. She is a hypocrite. I met her after my earlier comments about her. I met her somewhere and she said she doesn’t have any problem with me and I told her that’s exactly what I don’t like about her. Whatever I said, she should have an opinion about it,” she told Zionfelix.



However, Oboy Siki is one out of the many individuals who have hugely criticized Sally Mann’s conduct.



Reacting to her utterances and mannerisms, Oboy Siki said it proves that she is threatened by Nana Ama McBrown’s achievements.



“Sally thinks Nana Ama is a hypocrite but I cannot relate to that. You see how she was talking, it was all stemmed from hatred and a place of low self-esteem. She feels and know that Nana Ama is bigger than her. It is something that she is struggling to come to terms with, and that is why she is like that. It’s just like how some unmarried women feel about married women. She feels Nana Ama is much more secured, has a stronger backing than her,” he established.



Expanding his points further he added,



“I blame social media for all these. Men are not like that so if you notice that men start acting envious, it means they are behaving like women.”



Watch the video below:







EB/OGB