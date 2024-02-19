Sally Mann fires Akwaboah for calling out Kwabena Kwabena, Becca over event date

Entertainment of Monday, 19 February 2024

Entertainment pundit, Sally Mann has lambasted Ghanaian musician, Akwaboah for calling out his fellow artistes, Kwabena Kwabena and Becca over a disagreement on a date scheduled for their events.



According to her, Akwaboah has no right to prevent other artistes from holding an event on the same day he scheduled to have his own.



She chided Akwaboah for expressing his displeasure publicly over the decision of his two colleagues who held their events on February 14, 2024, which is said to have led to the cancellation of his own.



“The February 14, 2024 date was not instituted by Akwaboah’s parents, it was God who created it so there is no way Akwaboah can claim that because he has scheduled his programme for February 14, 2024, no artiste should hold an event on that date."



"It was wrong on all standards for him to call out the two musicians (Kwabena Kwabena and Becca) during an interview. Even if they had wronged you, he shouldn’t have handled the issue in that manner,” she said while speaking on the Power Entertainment show monitored by GhanaWeb.



She further talked about how Kwabena Kwabena and Becca have played a pivotal role in Akwaboah’s music career, adding that he went overboard with his comment and actions.



“Akwaboah became popular through Banson who was managing Becca by then. So the two individuals (Kwabena Kwabena) and Becca have played a pivotal role in his music career so he could have done better.”



During Valentine’s Day, Akwaboah received backlash for his utterances with some individuals slamming him for claiming a date.



This is what Akwaboah said that triggered the criticisms:"Last year there was an event he [Kwabena Kwabena] was supposed to come but he failed to do it and I was disturbed a lot. Later on, I sorted it out with my manager. The reason why he scheduled his date on February 14, I don’t know because he was supposed to do it earlier, thus on February 10. If his conscience serves him right for what he is doing it's up to him. His decision baffles me a lot."



What Akwaboah said after cancelling his Valentine's Day event



"For the past 6 years, Valentine's Day has become synonymous with Akwaboah's Shades of Love concert. This is why it pains me to say we will not be able to have our concert this year. When it became evident that we could not deliver what we had come to expect at the Shades of Love concert, the choice was obvious. It is always my wish to give you the best experience because you deserve the best," he stated in a statement released to the general public.



