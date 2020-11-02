Entertainment of Monday, 2 November 2020

Sale of Ghana Film Industry Corporation was strategic - Sadiq defends NDC

Sadiq Abdulai Abu speaks for the NDC on Creative Arts

A spokesperson on Creative Arts for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sadiq Abdulai Abu has justified the party's decision to sell the Ghana Film Industry Corporation (GFIC) when it was in power, accentuating that it "was a strategic move by the NDC administration to allow private investors create more value for our country via the assets of the Corporation."



The Ghana government in 1964 established GFIC after it inherited the industry from its colonial masters. Among others, it trained promising filmmakers purposely for education and socio-economic development. In 1996, however, the government of Ghana sold 70% of the equity in the GFIC to Malaysian television production company, Sistem Televisyen Malaysia Berhad of Kuala Lumpur.



As the country readies for elections in December, some electorates, particularly persons in the arts, have questioned why the NDC claims to have the interest of the industry at heart when it sold the Ghana Film Industry Corporation.



"You sold the Ghana Film Industry Corporation; so why should I trust you that when you come back, you'll fix it?" asked George Bosompem of the Ghana Academy of Film and Television Arts (GAFTA) during the Creative Arts and Tourism debate over the weekend.



Mounting a spirited defense for his party, Sadiq said the decision formed part of the NDC's plan to allow private entities to invest in the sector since the government was not in the capacity to do so at the time.



"You'd recognise that in terms of the investment they brought, it's brought a lot more value to the film and television space," he stated, citing how TV3 which now occupies the space has performed creditably over the years.



Although he received plaudits for his answer, Sadiq has in a social media post detailed why the sale of the Corporation was apt.



