Entertainment of Friday, 11 December 2020

Source: Erica Arthur, Contributor

Saint sends strong notice to Slayqueens in ‘Gbagamidu’

Saint is out with a new single titled, Gbagamidu

Versatile music talent, Saint, is one that you should keep your eye on.



The Ashiaman based artiste also known as Ashiaman Rapgod has released his new single ‘Gbagamidu’ after giving us heat on his previous single ‘My last’ which he featured Mohammed.



The new banger ‘Gbagamidu’ was written by Saint and it features his label mate Pascal Zamani. It was produced by Gidi Siq Beatz and gives a gritty, infectious display that resonates with the feeling that you can do anything.



According to him ‘Gbagamidu’ is a street term in his neighborhood which gives a warning notice to young ladies especially the opportunist and those who are interested in just the money of guys.



Listen to the song to hear more, it is available on all streaming platforms:





