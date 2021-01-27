Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 January 2021

Safo Kantanka is a god not a pastor – Osebo asserts

Ghanaian fashionista, Richard Brown, popularly known as “Osebo the Zaraman” in a sideline interview with Sammy Kay after he donated bottled water to the National Chief Imam, has asserted that Apostle Kwadjo Safo Kantanka is not a pastor but a god.



Justifying his claim, Osebo said those who have eyes can testify to that. He added that the Ghanaian inventor is not an ordinary person hence the need for people to be careful when speaking anyhow about him.



Osebo also recounted how he got jailed in Italy on 31st January 2019, for 9 months, 10 days, and strangely enough on that first night in prison, he dreamt about how Apostle Kwadjo Safo Kantanka had come to the prison cells to release him from the prison.



According to him, lo and behold, two days after that liberating dream he had, he was called by the prison authorities and was released from jail and granted his freedom.



