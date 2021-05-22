Rotimi reacted in the heat of the moment – Mr. Drew recalls alleged song theft incident

Entertainment of Saturday, 22 May 2021

Mr Drew in June 2020 apologized to Nigerian-American singer, Rotimi, after being accused of stealing his song ‘Love Riddim’.



The Ghanaian musician who made a cover of ‘Love Riddim’ titled “Eat” which featured Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy however denied claims of stealing Rotimi’s song.



‘Eat’ was however taken down from all streaming platforms including the song's video on YouTube.



Speaking in a recent interview on the Delay Show monitored by GhanaWeb, Mr Drew who maintained that he didn’t steal the song revealed that he reached out to Rotimi following the incident.



According to the Highly Spiritual signee, he only made a cover of “Love Riddim” and therefore can not be tagged as a “song thief."



“I didn’t steal the song, I only made a cover of the song. Covers are allowed… someone reported me and made it seem like I stole the song. In the heat of the moment, he had to act upon it but later we spoke and he was like didn’t know about all this stuff. But we let go of the song anyway.”



He added: “The song blow, till date when I stand on stage to perform it. I think it is one of my biggest songs.



