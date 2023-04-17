Roselyn Ngissah nominated for 2023 AMVCAs

Entertainment of Monday, 17 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actress, Roselyn Ngissah, has earned a nomination for the “Best Actress in a Comedy Movie and TV Series” category at this year's Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).



Roselyn is the fifth Ghanaian to win the prestigious award after the likes of Lydia Forson, Gloria Sarfo, Adjetey Anang, Pascal AKA, and Raquel.



In 2020, Gloria Sarfo won for her role in 'Perfect Picture: 10 Years Later', which was Ghana's sole nomination at the event.



In 2018, Adjetey Anang and Lydia Forson won Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress respectively at the AMVCAs.



Adjetey Anang won for his role in the Ghanaian movie, Keteke, and Lydia Forson was celebrated for her role in the Nigerian film, Isoken.



Ghanaian movie director, Pascal Aka, and singer Raquel also grabbed an award at AMVCAs in 2022.



They earned a plaque for Best Soundtrack for their movie, 'Gold Coast Lounge'.



However, this year's highly anticipated Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) awards nominations list has been released.



The coveted awards, which honours exceptional performances in entertainment, are now in their ninth edition.



The awards organizers, MultiChoice, rolled out the list of nominations into various categories on the evening of Sunday, April 16, 2023.



Check out Roselyn's reaction in the post below:





EB/AE