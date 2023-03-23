Rocky Dawuni speaks about his perspective on awards, says he doesn't compete for them

Music of Thursday, 23 March 2023

Ghanaian musician, Rocky Dawuni, has spoken about his perspective on awards and recognition within the music industry.



In a Graphic Showbiz report, Rocky underlined that he does not view any accolades, especially those given by the VGMA (Vodafone Ghana Music Awards), as a competition but rather as a celebration of the talent and labour of artists.



“Awards are not competition for me, including that of VGMA. It is a recognition of the works that artistes have created and an opportunity to honour and celebrate each one's creativity.



“It is always a good feeling for me to stand alongside my friends and brothers. That is why I don’t regard the VGMA as competition,” he said.



The Jerusalem artiste also expressed gratitude for his recent nomination at the VGMA and acknowledged his fellow nominees as strong contenders.



Reflecting on his career in music, Dawuni noted that the past year has been particularly fulfilling, with his third Grammy nomination for the song "Neva Bow Down" and a host of concerts around the world.



He believes that his work has not only contributed to enhancing his personal profile but also increased the presence of Ghanaian music around the world.



“Of course, they are very strong contenders, but I’m certain there is no better time than now to have this nomination. That is why I am always filled with gratitude for all my blessings.



“The year under review has been amazing for me as a musician, with my third Grammy nomination for the song Neva Bow Down, and playing a host of concerts around the world. It has contributed to enhancing my personal profile and shooting up the presence of Ghanaian music around the world in many ways,” he told Graphic Showbiz.



Aside from his music career, Rocky Dawuni is also known for his humanitarian work with the United Nations, where he serves as the Regional UN Goodwill Ambassador.



His music often reflects his passion for social justice and positive change, with songs like "In Ghana," "Jammin Nation," "Jerusalem" and "Akwaaba" addressing issues such as inequality and unity.



