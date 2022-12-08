Rocky Dawuni explains why he is the only Ghanaian getting Grammy nominations

Entertainment of Thursday, 8 December 2022

Source: Web Brief

Ghanaian music legend and the singer of the hit song "In Ghana", Rocky Dawuni has said that originality should be the motto of every Ghanaian artiste, but that most of them just "copy and paste" instead.



Rocky Dawuni said in a recent interview, "When you make music, you don't have to do it like someone else or copy what someone else is doing."



He said that his nominations have been consistent because he has stayed true to himself as an artiste. This has given him a unique sound.



"My style isn't just reggae music; it's called afro root. I mix Highlife, Afrobeat, and other styles to make this style. So if you want to make music, you don't have to do it like someone else or copy what someone else is doing. If you do that, you won't get anywhere," he said.



"I'm saying that you can't take someone else's style and make it your own. Of course, you can't do it better than the person who started the style, so you have to make your own. That will show people that you have something unique to offer as well," he added.



He also said that two legends of Highlife music, Nana Kwame Ampadu and Apofo Agyei had a big impact on his work.



"When I first started, people like Nana Ampadu and Ampofo Adjei were my inspirations. This was before Jamaican music came along. So when you listen to me critically, it's a mix of all these styles," he said.