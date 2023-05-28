Road to Presidency: I'll cancel free SHS, change rent control policy, pay the aged monthly – Kumchacha

Entertainment of Sunday, 28 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The founder and leader of the Heavens Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, who is well known as Prophet Kumchacha has listed some of the issues he will tackle when he is voted as the president of Ghana in the upcoming 2024 general elections.



In August 2022 a video that was circulating on social media saw Prophet Kumchacha pronouncing his intention to contest the presidential seat at the ticket of his independent party, Kums People Party (KPP).



The prophet was among the guests who made a special appearance on UTV’s United Showbiz which airs every Saturday evening.



During his engagement on the show, he stated the things he will do for the country when voted into power.



According to him, the first thing he will address is the issue of rent. This is because the amount of money people spend on rent every year or two is expensive, hence, it is high time someone addressed that issue.



He explained: “By God’s grace if I become the president, with the issue of rent, no one will rent a house for two years or one year. In Accra here, someone can use GHC20,000 to rent a room for two years but in this life, we meet situations like sickness, accident, among others and when his rent is due and has no money to pay. So, when I come, people will pay rent every month.



Another issue he said he will tackle is that all the aged above 60 years will be paid by the government because he sees these elderly people to be suffering.



“All the elderly men and women who are 60 years and above will be paid. We leave in a country where these people are really suffering “, he stated.



Lastly, in his words, the Free Senior High School policy will be canceled. He believes most of the government’s expenditure goes into the free SHS policy



He added: “When we are voted into power, this free education will be cancelled. We will cancel the free SHS because it has locked the government’s money that is why the government is suffering that is why they went to IMF”.







