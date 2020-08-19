Entertainment of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Rita Queen releases ‘Holy Name’

‘Holy Name’ according Rita Queen exalts and magnifies the name of Jesus

Rita Queen, one of Ghana’s seasoned gospel musicians, has released her latest single which talks about the power of God Almighty.



The song titled ‘Holy Name’, according to her exalts and magnifies the name of Jesus.



“The song talks about the name of JESUS, how holy JESUS is, how powerful he is, and we are nothing without his love and mercy upon our lives, it’s a song that exalts and magnify the name of JESUS” she noted.



The song she further explained highlights optimism and makes room for persistency – a key to survival in all forms of ordeals.



“It gives hope, and hope makes room for persistence. Persistence makes you fight on and not give up before your breakthrough finally comes,” she added.



