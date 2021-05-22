You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 05 22Article 1267861

Tabloid News of Saturday, 22 May 2021

Disclaimer

Source: etvghana.com

Rinsing my mouth with squirt fluid gave me white teeth – Actor reveals

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

According to the actor, his teeth is white because he rinses his mouth with his partner's squirt play videoAccording to the actor, his teeth is white because he rinses his mouth with his partner's squirt

Grand Paa, a popular Ghanaian actor, has revealed that rinsing his mouth with the fluid squirted from his partner is the secret behind his white teeth.

Interviewed on Ghana’s most-watched adult edutainment programme ‘In Bed with Adwen’ which airs on eTV Ghana, he advised that when a man finds out that what turns his partner on the most is cunnilingus, he must please her with it to the maximum.

“Get a blanket and put it over your head just like you do when you have malaria, dip your head down there for about thirty minutes and eat her out very well. With that, she can even squirt in your mouth and that will clean and freshen your mouth,” he said.

“When a woman squirts into your mouth, it is very nice. As you can see that my teeth are white, it is because I rinse my mouth with squirt every time,” Grand Paa further disclosed.

The actor encouraged men to explore sexual fantasies with their partners and avoid making them feel like they are being too naughty when they try to be wild during sex.

Watch interview below:

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

News

Prophet Nigel said the man will receive millions after sowing a seed of Gh¢5,000

Sow a seed of GH¢5,000 and the white woman will send you millions of dollars – Nigel Gaisie to a church member

Sports

Asante Kotoko SC

LIVE UPDATES: Asante Kotoko vs WAFA

Business

Nelson Boateng uses recycled plastic to make cheaper building blocks

BizTech: How a Ghanaian is building affordable homes with plastic waste

Africa

Man holds placard reading

Senegal: Protesters in Dakar express solidarity with Palestinians

Opinions

According to the author, many chiefs are behind the illegal mining and the sale of lands buyers

The Ghana Criminal Law needs an amendment to jail chiefs engaged in criminal activities