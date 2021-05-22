Rinsing my mouth with squirt fluid gave me white teeth – Actor reveals

Tabloid News of Saturday, 22 May 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Grand Paa, a popular Ghanaian actor, has revealed that rinsing his mouth with the fluid squirted from his partner is the secret behind his white teeth.



Interviewed on Ghana’s most-watched adult edutainment programme ‘In Bed with Adwen’ which airs on eTV Ghana, he advised that when a man finds out that what turns his partner on the most is cunnilingus, he must please her with it to the maximum.



“Get a blanket and put it over your head just like you do when you have malaria, dip your head down there for about thirty minutes and eat her out very well. With that, she can even squirt in your mouth and that will clean and freshen your mouth,” he said.



“When a woman squirts into your mouth, it is very nice. As you can see that my teeth are white, it is because I rinse my mouth with squirt every time,” Grand Paa further disclosed.



The actor encouraged men to explore sexual fantasies with their partners and avoid making them feel like they are being too naughty when they try to be wild during sex.



