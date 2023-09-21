Rihanna explains why she dressed her newborn son Riot in pink for his first photos

Entertainment of Thursday, 21 September 2023

Source: face2faceafrica.com

When singer Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky released their first photos of their second child, Riot Rose, one significant aspect of the family photo that caught the attention of many was the choice of color of Riot’s baby dress.



The newborn was dressed in a light pink onesie and a matching hat. It has come to light that, this was not a random selection, but, it is in line with Rihanna’s preference for dressing her sons.



She recently explained in an interview that she loves unconventional styles for the dresses her baby wears so they don’t come across as typical baby clothes. She said the hot pink color is in line with her fashion approach which includes shopping in the men’s department.



“I like to push it. I put him [son] in floral stuff. I put him in hot pink. I love that. I think that fluidity in fashion is best. I always shop in the men’s department, you know,” she told British Vogue.



The musician and entrepreneur added that she prefers the dresses her babies wear to be custom-made because the typical ones pass off as boring to her. She explained that she struggled with the lack of exciting options, adding that those on the market come across as conventional and uninspiring, wondering if it was the norm for kids. Rihanna revealed that she commissioned a special tartan kilt for RZA, and it’s one of her favorite outfits for him, as it’s a miniature version of one that Rocky wears.



In May 2022, the couple marked their son RZA’s first birthday with a heartwarming Instagram post by Rocky. The post featured a series of photos, including a sweet moment where RZA crawled next to Rihanna as she kissed Rocky’s cheek, as well as a playful image of the trio making silly faces in the mirror.



The post concluded with a video clip of Wu-Tang Clan’s Ol’ Dirty Bastard declaring that “Wu Tang Clan is for the children,” emphasizing the importance of family and their connection to the hip-hop group.