Rev. Owusu Bempah gifted Ampong, Lumba GH¢50,000 during album launch - Schwarzenegger

Entertainment of Thursday, 2 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger, has waded in the ongoing feud between gospel singer Great Ampong and Highlife legend, Daddy Lumba.



Afia, who asserted that she was a part of the MCs for Lumba and Ampong’s album launch confirmed claims that the highlife musician indeed bolted with proceeds from the event.



Recounting what ensued at the event, Afia, in a post on social media, said contributions were pouring in from all angles and some personalities including even Rev. Owusu Bempah gave out huge sums of money.



She said Rev. Owusu Bempah singlehandedly gifted the musicians a whooping GH¢50,000.



Narrating further, Afia said at a point, when the monies were transported backstage, she sensed foul play and as such prompted Great Ampong to be on the lookout but he ignored.



“I was a witness to the album launch at my uncle, Badu Kobi’s church. That day, people gave out huge contributions. Even, Prophet Owusu Bempah gave them GH¢50,000 that day. The monies were just pouring in and they were packing it elsewhere. The event was so huge. Willie Ashley was the MC and I was the Co-MC. None of us were even given money for transportation.



“Ampong doesn’t listen. At some point, I whispered into Willie Ashley’s ear to warn Great Ampong to keep an eye on the monies that were transported backstage. He was just focused on singing and I was concerned because of what was happening backstage. We asked him to keep an eye on Daddy Lumba, he told us that he is a new creature so isn’t capable of pulling any funny move, now look? The ‘new creature’ bolted with the money. You watched this happen,” she stated in a Tik Tok live session.



Background



In 2016, Isaiah Kwadwo Ampong and Daddy Lumba had a rift over some GH¢3.6 billion proceeds from an album launch that the latter allegedly pocketed.



This was after a joint production of an album, "Hossana," in which Ampong reportedly wrote eight out of ten songs.













