Rev. Nyansa Boakwa thrills audience with captivating performance at 2023 Happy Mass Wedding Show

Entertainment of Monday, 20 February 2023

Source: DC KWAME KWAKYE

Silver-tongued presenter and host of Nsem Pii on Happy 98.9 FM, Rev. Nyansa Boakwa, has officiated the 2023 Happy Valentine Mass Wedding programme.



Speaking at the event, he revealed how elated he was and how he found the occasion as a pleasure to celebrate with the would-be-couples who had assembled at the venue. He shared with them, his personal experience on the marriage journey and made them to appreciate the vicissitudes of marriage.



Using biblical references and anecdotes coupled with his commanding presence and articulate delivery, he thrilled the audience with his words of wisdom and powerful messages.



As the event began, Rev. Nyansa engaged the crowd and got them excited for the day's agenda with his riveting entrance, calm composure and commanding presence that filled the room as he ushered in the couples.



Throughout the event, Rev. Nyansa impressed the audience with his ability to connect with them, used relatable examples and humour to keep them engaged, entertained, as he spoke from his heart with genuine passion and sincerity that left a lasting impression on the audience.



In addition to his inspirational message, Rev. Nyansa surprised the crowd with a display of his dance moves, showcasing some his dancing skills in Hiplife, Azonto and Afrobeats. His performance was unforgettable and truly added to the overall success of the Happy Valentine Mass Wedding.



Rev. Nyansa was also joined by other incredible talents, including Hype-MC Adjeley-Bi Darku and the twin singers Lali and Lola, who rocked the stage and made the event even more exciting.



Overall, Rev. Nyansa's impact on the Happy Valentine Mass Wedding was undeniably remarkable. He won the hearts of the audience with his powerful and enthralling performance, making the event a day to remember for all those who attended.



Some of the participants who were lucky to be included in the Happy Valentine Mass Wedding expressed their gratitude for the wonderful honour done them by Happy 98.8 FM.



Happy Valentine Mass Wedding was organized on the 14th February, 2023 by the Happy FM, 98.8 as part of their cooperate social responsibility. The venue was the Wan-shie Garden, Asylum Down in Accra with 7 couples participating and about 300 audience.