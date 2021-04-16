Return the money you took from Nana Addo because Dumsor is back – Sarkodie told

Entertainment of Friday, 16 April 2021

Social media commentator, Ibrah One has reacted to the recent power outages in the country and has made a humble appeal to Sarkodie to return all the money he took from Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to campaign for him during the 2020 general elections.



Prior to the 2020 general election, Sarkodie released a song titled ‘Happy Day’ which featured Kuami Eugene, and in the song, the rapper heaped praise on the Akufo Addo-led administration for his free SHS education policy and also have a constant power supply.



It was alleged that Sarkodie was paid a huge sum of money from Nana Addo to specifically do the song for him.



But few months after winning power for the second term, dumsor has hit the nation on several occasions but the energy minister has failed to admit that it’s dumsor.



In a current post by Ibrah One, he asked Sarkodie to return the money because Nana Addo couldn’t solve ‘Dumsor’ which is gradually becoming a topic of interest for politicians and Ghanaians at large.



