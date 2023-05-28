Retract the loose talk - Van Calebs slams Agyinasare over Nogokpo comments

Entertainment of Sunday, 28 May 2023

Ghanaian culture dance instructor, Van Calebs has lashed out at the founder and leader of Perez Chapel, Bishop Charles Agyinasare over what he contends to be a demonization of the town of Nogokpo and its residents.



According to Van Calebs, the renowned pastor sought to demean the people of Nogokpo with a statement he made during one of his sermons.



He is thus demanding an immediate apology from Reverend Agyinasare over what he views to be a “loose talk” from him.



“Dear Bishop Archbishop Charles Agyinasare I still love and respect you , but I'll not sit here and watch you demonise the town of my forefathers. Have you ever heard any one from the decends of the great togbui saba talk bad about you?



“You need to apologise before the gods get angry and destroy everything you've worked hard to build. Use the same medium which you used to demonise us to retract it before is too late. I bet, you don't want to see the anger of togbui zakadza and togbui adzima.



“Retract your loose talk before it's too late. We won't take it!.”



Bishop Charles Agyinasare has been on the chopping board of a section of the public after a sermon in which he described Nogokpo as the haven of witchcraft in the country went viral om social media.



Bishop Agyinasare, in the viral sermon, told a story of how the vehicle of a colleague pastor of his lost it tyres after he preached about supposed witchcraft in Nogokpo.



“During this crusade in Aflao… we slept at Agbozume, that was where our hotel was and you have to go through Nogokpo. And Nogokpo is the demonic headquarters in the Volta Region. We only have not said it but the second night I made Bishop Yaw Adu talk about witchcraft and we disgraced the witches and wizards. When we were driving from Aflao to Agbozume, immediately we got to Nogokpo, Bishop Yaw Adu’s four-wheel drive, the tyre came out from under the car, “ he recounted.



