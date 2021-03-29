Rema sings gibberish yet he is internationally recognized, stop the pretence – Tulenkey fires critics

Music of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian rapper Tulenkey has established that if receiving international recognition is all about writing good lyrics, then Nigeria’s Rema does not stand a chance.



Touching on the assertion that music from Ghana barely receives international recognition because most artistes churn out senseless lyrics, he said the young Nigerian singer is one of the most acknowledged in Africa although some of his songs do not make sense.



“Rema spits more gibberish in his songs. In dumebi, he has like a 16-bar verse of gibberish. He didn’t say anything sensible but he’ll be nominated for most international awards, even Grammys. I always say that Grammy is not about the lyrics or composition,” He told Elsie Lamar on Talkertainment.



“If you compare someone who writes a lot but doesn’t sell his music to another person who doesn’t say anything sensible but is able to sell his music, the latter is a better musician. If I’m playing drums or a guitar can you translate what it is saying? Music is melodies. If the melodies are better, people will enjoy it more. It is high time we stopped the unnecessary comparison. We don’t understand Jerusalema but we sing it so well and nicely. Imagine that song was also gibberish,” he added.



Lately, some critics particularly Kwadwo Sheldon have argued that the inability of Ghanaian musicians to record meaningful songs is why the Grammy awards and other important international awards elude them.



Watch the video below from 40 minutes onwards







