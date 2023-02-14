Real man will never get you a Valentines gift - Women told

Entertainment of Tuesday, 14 February 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Popular Nigerian dancer, Jane Mena, has made a strange assertion about Valentines Day celebration.



She shared a post on her Instagram page to address couples considering their plans for the event.



According to the celebrity dancer, any man who loves his partner would not buy them a gift.



She wrote; “A man who really loves you will never get you a Valentines gift. Know this and know peace.”



After Jane Mena expressed her sentiments, musician SlimCase concurred, explaining that a guy is all the present his wife needs as long as he is totally devoted to the relationship, which is what Valentine’s Day is all about.



Slimcase wrote: “He has become the gift if he is with u whole heartedly that’s all about Val”