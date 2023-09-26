Read KOD's poem to Alan Kyerematen after resignation from NPP

Entertainment of Tuesday, 26 September 2023

Popular Ghanaian media personality, Kofi Okyere Darko, also known as KOD, has penned a poem for the former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, who recently announced his candidacy as an independent candidate in the upcoming 2024 presidential elections.



In a press conference held on September 25, Alan Kyerematen expressed his desire to bring change to Ghana, especially for the youth, by establishing a new Movement for Change.



This move followed his resignation from the NPP (New Patriotic Party).



Taking to his official Facebook page, KOD shared a poem he had written in honor of Alan Kyerematen.



The poem, about a butterfly breaking free from its cocoon and flying out into the world, was interpreted by many as a reference to Alan’s resignation and desire to run independently.



The poem has garnered attention from many, sparking discussions about Alan Kyerematen's decision to run independently in the upcoming elections.



Below is an excerpt of the post.



“In gardens kissed by morning's gentle light,

A butterfly emerges, takes its flight.

From cocoon's cradle, it breaks free, anew,

Embarking on a journey bright and true.



With fragile wings, it flutters through the air,

A symbol of rebirth, a sight so fair.

Its colors dance like rainbows in the sky,

As it explores, so graceful, so high.



The world unfolds, a canvas for its dreams,

In every petal and in crystal streams.

Each flower's nectar, a sweet, tempting call,

Invites the butterfly to savor all.



So, let us learn from this winged friend's grace,

As we begin our journey, find our place.

Like butterflies, we too can start anew,

In every dawn, our dreams can take their cue.



With courage, spread your wings, embrace the chance,

To change, to grow, to join the cosmic dance.

For life's a journey, full of wonder's gleam,

Just like a butterfly in morning's dream”







ID/SARA



