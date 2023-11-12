You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 11 12Article 1879595

Entertainment of Sunday, 12 November 2023

Disclaimer

Source: mynigeria.com

Reactions as crossdresser spends life savings on diapers after botched surgery

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Popular crossdresser, Jayboogie Popular crossdresser, Jayboogie

Popular Nigerian transvestite, Daniel Anthony Nsikan, popularly known as Jayboogie, has ignited discussions on social media after disclosing what he has been spending his life savings on, recently.

One can recall that the crossdresser called out a surgeon after suffering complications following a botched cosmetic surgery at a clinic in Lekki, Lagos State.

However, while sharing updates on the situation, Jayboogie has solicited help from netizens after revealing that he has been spending all his life savings on purchasing diapers due to his current condition.

This development has elicited mixed reactions among social media users as they share varied views.

While some have shown sympathy, others have chastised him, stating that he must accept responsibility for them.

Here are some comments

rukkybabyy: "Call the people that were putting there odumodu inside you nah Abi Ewo ni ekun werey bayi"

yellowmouthdxb: "You can not mock God…"

a_90s.chicc: "Someone is legit struggling to stay alive and yall are laughing? Omo! Yes! You might not fw the whole trans thing or lgbtq community, but he’s human after all! Smh! Yet we’re fighting for justice for dead people, one is fighting to stay alive yall are laughing! It’s well!"

e_ricmoore: "Nobody send am na him reap caution be that, is better the money you guys want to send to him send it to orphanages who need it the most"

one_ebira_guy: "Please how can I laugh in a way that glorifies God"

mamasitah_: "I don't feel sorry for him,he asked us to mind our business months back that he's doing better than us . In all I pray for God's intervention so you can learn"

prudyice_: "God cannot be mocked"

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment

Newsleading news icon

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Yaw Anokye Frimpong right

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is not a King – Historian Anokye Frimpong

Sportsleading sports icon

Former Black Stars striker, Raphael Dwamena

Why Raphael Dwamena refused to retire despite heart complication

Businessleading business icon

Ghana Revenue Authority

GRA sells United Steel Company to offset tax liabilities of GH¢149 million

Africaleading africa news icon

The 19,000-strong African Union force is due to leave Somalia next year

Ugandan army officers sacked for cowardice in attack on Somalia's Bulo Marer Atmis base

Opinionsleading opinion icon

NPP's presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

No diabolic attacks against Dr. Bawumia shall stand: NBGA reacts to NDC smear campaign