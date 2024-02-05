Reactions as Efia Odo flaunts plush Maserati online

Entertainment of Monday, 5 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Efia Odo has made a bold statement on social media with a brand-new sleek Maserati SUV.



Debuting this week with a sass and class, the black luxury vehicle was spotted in a couple of pictures she shared on Instagram while out for an event.



The vehicle also had a customized number plate, ‘Big E’.



This development has, however, stirred massive reactions saddled with congratulations and tons of questions.



Her colleagues joined individuals who had stormed the comment section of the post, admiring the vehicle and congratulating her.



Others, who were taken aback, also queried how she was able to fund such a vehicle.



It is unconfirmed if she owns the vehicle or not as no documents of ownership were displayed. Besides, some celebrities are known for displaying flashy lifestyles for trends.



It is, however, worth mentioning that this will not be the first time Efia Odo has showcased a vehicle or properties online.



Efia Odo, although very vocal and controversial on social media, is fond of keeping her material acquisitions away from the public.



In 2019, she reportedly acquired a Jeep Rubicon and hid it from social media.



Prior to this, many who had assumed she always resorted to ‘ride-hailing’, had lambasted her for not being able to afford a car despite her expensive appearance on social media.









EB/BB