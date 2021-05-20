Ray James reveals why he left Rufftown Records

Entertainment of Thursday, 20 May 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian Afropop artiste Ray James who was formerly signed to Rufftown records headed by Bullet, has revealed why he left the record label.



According to him, he decided to leave the record label due to some misunderstandings with his boss then and that made him feel it was time to part ways with the label.



In an interview with Foster Romanus on e.TV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show he said, “It wasn’t about money or attention but it was a disagreement between two people and he (Bullet) dragged me into the whole mess although I wasn’t involved so I just decided to back out”.



Ray James mentioned that he did not want any controversy attached to him and his career hence his decision to leave the record label.



“I wanted people to concentrate on my music not on the misunderstandings. Also with how everything happened, it just felt that it wasn’t the right place for me”, he said.



He shared that how things evolved did not feel right to him and that influenced his decision to leave the record label.



