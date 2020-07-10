Entertainment of Friday, 10 July 2020

Rashid Metal shares how abuse nearly ended his music career

Dancehall artiste Rashid Metal

One of the first dancehall acts in Ghana, Rashid Metal has disclosed that he nearly gave up on his music career on the account of verbal abuse he suffered from some critics.



According to him, the negativity he received from a section of Ghanaians was bad and nearly caused him to give up.



Speaking in an interview with DJ Advicer on Happy 98.9 FM’s ‘Ayekoo After Drive’, Rashid Metal said, “After being lambasted by some people repeatedly, I was like when should I stop doing music to put an end to this abuse and suffering.”



The musician who was pained by the insults and negativity furthered, “I would be at home sometimes and keep asking myself if I should stop the music because I was down.”



“For the avoidance of doubt you can ask Trigmatic,” he stated.



The musician nicknamed the Ghanaian ‘Sean Paul’ indicated that his faith in God was the only thing that sustained him through those dark moments.



Rashid Metal is promoting his latest single, ‘Allah Mungode’.

