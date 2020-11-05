Music of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Source: GhBlogger

Ras Lipo releases 'Dreams Inna Reality'

Official artwork for the song

Dancehall genius Ras Lipo is out with another inspirational banger titled ‘Dreams Inna Reality’.



The song was produced by Amagidon.



Talking about how his hope and glory all come from God, Ras Lipo goes in hard on this new banger.



It is difficult to have that sort of enthusiasm in this line of business but nothing will bring him down.



Dreams Inna Reality talks are about motivating the youth to stay focused and on the path to their success in these times where things are difficult.



Assured that the road is not smooth, Ras Lipo vows to stay head u and afloat in his discourse.



The SOJ Music leader made an announcement of an upcoming EP before the end of the year and much anticipation is been built around it.





