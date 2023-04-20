Ras Kuuku endorses Black Sherif for Artiste of the Year at VGMA

Entertainment of Thursday, 20 April 2023

Ghanaian Reggae and Dancehall artiste, Ras Kuuku, has made a strong case for why Black Sherif should win the highly coveted Artiste of the Year award at the upcoming Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).



In a 3news.com report, Rass Kukuu expressed his belief that Black Sherif had a higher chance of winning the Artiste of the Year award, but he also acknowledged the stiff competition in the Reggae song or Reggae Artiste category.



"This time we have worked hard. Everyone knows about '3 3 in 1.' This year is not going to anyone who is not a Reggae/Dancehall artiste," he said.



The musician spoke highly of Black Sherif's success and attributed it to the young artist's hard work and dedication to his craft.



Ras Kuuku also expressed confidence in his own chances of winning at least one of the awards he has been nominated for at the VGMA for his album "3 3 & 1 (Miensa Miensa Ne Baako)."



He stated, "for the genre, it's Ras Kuuku who did best and you know it. It's coming back to Puom. If not Reggae Artiste of the Year, Reggae/Dancehall song is coming to Puom."



