Ras Caleb congratulates Akufo-Addo for settling disputes in MUSIGA

MUSIGA presidential aspirant, Ras Caleb Appiah-Levi, has congratulated President Akufo-Addo and his ministers for helping to resolve the long dispute which has led the union not to be able to elect its new leaders.



Last week, the Deputy Minister-designate for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey joined a team of arbitrators to bring an end to the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) impasse.



Since 2019, the union has not been able to hold elections to elect new leaders after the tenure of Bice Osei Kufour popularly known as Obour expired.



MUSIGA was dragged to court by one of its presidential aspirants, Ras Caleb Appiah-Levi, alleging irregularities regarding the election process.



Speaking in a phone interview with Christian Agyei Frimpong on Onua 95.1 FM's entertainment talk show A, monitored by Attractivemustapha.com, Ras Caleb congratulated the president because he instructed the Ministry of tourism to lead the resolution.



Ras Caleb who doubles as the Accra Regional Chairman of MUSIGA added that if the president had not intervened in the situation, it will still be in court.



He concluded that he is happy with the final decision agreed on and that he has redrawn the case from court to allow MUSIGA elect its new leaders.



