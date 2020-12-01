Music of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Ras Amankwatia releases 'Odo Nti' video

Reggae-Dancehall musician, Ras Amankwatia

Reggae-Dancehall musician, Ras Amankwatia has released the video of his "Odo nti" track and the footage is already making waves across the digital platforms and on various television stations.



The video was directed by King Ed Studios in the United Kingdom (UK) and produced by Ogeebeatz and mixed by no joke studio.



The high-quality video features beautiful well-endowed women dancing intricately to the irresistible beats of the song.



In an interview with Ras Amankwatia who also doubles as the founder and leader of the Ras Tafari Movement (RTM) music, he said putting the video together was not very easy but worth everything invested in it.



The RTM , according to the UK based musician is a brand that prioritises quality and is interested in contributing to improving the creative arts industry of Ghana and the world at large.



He explained that the 'Odo nti' piece was just a tip of the iceberg, adding that he had more pleasant surprises for his fans and Ghanaians in general.



Some music lovers who have already seen the video are raining praises on the musician for his sense of creativity, saying Ras Amankwatia never disappoints.



It is expected that the video, which is also on the YouTube channel of the musician would hit thousands of views sooner than expected.



The talented and versatile singer has therefore urged all good music lovers to subscribe to his YouTube channel with the name Ras Amankwatia and have a view of the video and other inspiring songs from his camp.

Currently, Ras



Amankwatia's highly acclaimed 'unchained lion' Ep has also been streamed more than 250,000 times on audio Mac.



Titles of some of the songs on the EP include "life", "Abuburo Kosoa", "better days" and "sons of Lucifer" among others.

