Rare video of Ebony Reigns shows up on her snapchat account

Ebony Reigns’ Snapchat Account Shockingly Comes To Life As As Rare Throwback Video Has Been Posted [Watch] It’s unclear who has accessed the snapchat account of the late Ghanaian singer but last night, a rare video of her of has been posted. The video is over 2 years old and was shared from her snapchat memories. The video which stirred emotions of her fans shows her singing a gospel song. Ebony Reigns is a Ghanaian singer who died 2 years ago, at age 20 through a gory motor accident, just when she reached the prime of her career. [Press Play] for the video shared on her snapchat account. #FameBugs #Ghana #Singer #EbonyReigns #Snapchat #GhanaNews #90sBadGyal #Ghanaian #Celebrities #Gossip #Enews #FameBugs