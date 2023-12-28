Rapperholic Exhibition extended to January 2

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 December 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Eagle Plug and the Mix Design Hub curators of The Rapperholic Exhibition, a musical journey that captivated hearts and stirred souls, has been extended to January 2nd 2024.



According to the curators, the exhibition which was originally slated to conclude on December 16th, is extended by popular demand, to allow enthusiasts and fans more time to immerse themselves in the legacy of this Ghanaian rap icon, Sarkodie.



“Rapperholic-The Rebirth”, which initially promised a limited engagement for a week, has now become a cultural landmark, drawing enthusiasts and curious minds alike. From the rhythmic beats of Sarkodie's hits to the visual storytelling encapsulated in the exhibition, every aspect has contributed to its success and popularity.



As part of Sarkodie’s impact, the Ghanaian rap luminary is now embarking on a transformative venture, crafting an enduring legacy in Tema. This philanthropic initiative mirrors his unwavering commitment to community development, exemplified by the establishment of the Tema Creative Academy.



