Rapper Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Entertainment of Wednesday, 9 August 2023

Source: face2faceafrica.com

Popular Canadian rapper Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years on Tuesday for shooting musician Megan Thee Stallion. Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion in the feet during an argument between the two after they left a pool party hosted at reality star Kylie Jenner’s Hollywood mansion in July 2020.



Lanez has been held in jail since December after being found guilty on three gun-related charges. Lanez was convicted of three felonies: assault with a semi-automatic firearm; having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle; and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.



Prosecutors wanted a lengthy sentencing, arguing that Lanez shot a “vulnerable victim” and waged “a campaign to humiliate and re-traumatize her” after the shooting. Lawyers for Lanez said they planned to appeal.



Megan Thee Stallion had to undergo surgery to remove bullet fragments from her foot following the shooting. Before Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Herriford handed down his sentence on Tuesday, Lanez told the court that he was sorry for his actions.



“If I could change it, I would, but I can’t. Everything I did that night, I take full responsibility,” he added. “I truly am just trying to be a better person.”