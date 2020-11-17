Entertainment of Tuesday, 17 November 2020

Source: GH Base

Rapper Medikal given a rousing welcome at KIA

Rapper, Medikal

Rapper Medikal was given a rousing welcome when he arrived at the Kotoka International Airport from his recent trip to the United States of America.



The 2019 VGMA Best Rapper award winner was welcomed by a lot of friends who rode in plush cars.



His wife Fella Makafui was also there to give him hugs and kisses after which the police escorted him through the busy street while he headed towards home.



He shared a video of the moment along with the caption, “Medikal posted a video of how he was welcomed by his squad at the airport and wrote; “FEELS GOOD TO BE BACK HOME ????????”.



