Entertainment of Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Rapper Edem and wife welcome baby girl

Rapper, Edem with wife

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Denning Edem Hotor known by the stage name Edem and his wife Stayce Osekre Hotor have welcomed a pretty bouncy baby girl.



News available to Zionfelix.net has it that the Toto singer and his family have named the new addition to their family Eliana Nayram Hotor.



Edem took to his official Instagram account to announce the arrival of his new baby to the rest of the world as he posted the first-ever photo of her online.



The photo that was posted saw Edem’s latest daughter sleeping while her mother smiled by her side.



Eliana Nayram Hotor becomes Edem and his wife’s third child as the duo have an elder daughter who is followed by a boy.



SEE PHOTO BELOW:



