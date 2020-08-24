Entertainment of Monday, 24 August 2020

Source: Sammy Kay Media

Rapper Donzy christens twin babies

Rapper Donzy, Sarkodie and wife Jennifer

Rapper Donzy Chaka real name Elias Ewusi Essel announced to the world via his Instagram page that, the name of his adorable twins as Ailan Edvin Essel and Aila Estelle Essel.



As monitored by Sammykaymedia.com, fans and followers could not hold their excitement as many were elated and congratulated him to the extent for some even tapping into his blessings.



On Saturday, 22nd August, 2020, the rapper’s twins were Christened and some industry giants and celebrities such as Sarkodie and manager Angel Town, Article wan, Ayesem, Akuapem Poloo and others were present to support him and his “wife” Jennifer, who happens to be a cousin of Sarkodie, a close source reveals to Sammykaymedia.com.





