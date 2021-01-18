Music of Monday, 18 January 2021

Rapper C-Real gets new job at African Sports Centre

Ghanaian rapper, record producer and entrepreneur, Cyril-Alex Gockel, known in showbiz as C-Real, has landed a new job.



After a promising career in the music business, Zionfelix.net has gathered that C-Real will now ply his trade with African Sports Centre.



He has been named as Business Development and Marketing Executive.



Being regarded as one of the leading hip-hop artists in Ghana, Cyril has what it takes to succeed in his new office.



In 2009, he won the Ghanaian edition of the Channel O Sprite Emcee Africa talent show and finished second at the show’s finals.



Congrats Cyril-Alex Gockel aka C-real, we wish him well in his new endeavour.