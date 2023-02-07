ROBDYS Productions to stage first play titled 'Date Me Again'

Entertainment of Tuesday, 7 February 2023

Source: ROBDYS Productions

Ghanaian playwright and scriptwriter, director and producer, Rebecca Naa Amerley Quartey and her outfit ROBDYS Productions are set to storm the world of theatre with their maiden play which has been entitled, “DATE ME AGAIN”.



The play, the first of many from the stables of ROBDYS Productions, aims at exploring relationships and how partners must learn to compromise so as to live in harmony.



The ROBDYS Productions’ play explores the themes of love, marriage, friendship, and jealousy and all this has been laced with a heavy dose of comedy and uncontrollable laughter.



Date Me Again is set to be staged at the National Theatre and already, ardent fans of theatre are rushing for their tickets.



About 'Date Me Again'



The stage play focuses on love, commitment, and sacrifice and has hidden lessons for many people exploring all forms of relationships.



The play written by Rebecca Naa Amerley Quartey would be directed by the renowned Ato Ghartey.



Date Me Again will be staged on Friday, February 10, 2023, at the National Theatre in Accra and is set for two shows: 5 pm and 8 pm.



Some of the cast includes hilarious actor, Jeneral Ntatia known in real life as Prince Kwame Amoabeng, Nana Prempeh Yeboah Afari Jnr, Mavis Yayra Amuzu, Louis S.K Apetor and Gadede Aku Segbefia.



About tickets



Tickets to the stage play are going for GHc 100 cedis for single and GHC180 for double.



Hotlines for tickets: 0244116476 or 0271440180



Mobile App: You can find the event on mobile app Cityloop by eGotickets



Dialing Shortcode *713*33*44#



Website https: https://egtks.com/e/36709



Or on WhatsApp by sending #44# to WhatsApp number (233) 242-426-427 and follow the prompt.



About Robdys Productions



ROBDYS Productions, spearheaded by Rebecca Amerley Quartey, is an audio-visual startup based on mainly entertainment in Ghana and specifically focused on writing plays, movies and series’ scripts as well as has a team of young directors who have worked on many projects.



The team at RODBYS Productions is made up of young creatives who are determined to work hard to promote the main objective of the company.