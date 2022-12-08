R2Bees drops Christmas feel-good song dubbed ‘Su Mo Mi’

Music of Thursday, 8 December 2022

Source: Obed Oblitey Otoo, Contributor

Ghana’s longest-serving and most vibrant music group R2Bees is back with a big bang.



Virtually a year after releasing their much-acclaimed album Back 2 Basics which debuted at number one on Apple Music and several charts across the continent, the cousins are here with a new single.



Titled Su Mo Mi, the duo does what it does best on a groovy Amapiano-influenced beat produced by renowned in-house producer Killbeatz.



Su Mo Mi which translates to Love Me is a Ga word (language spoken by the southern people of Ghana). It’s a love song that calls on the partner to give him some love if she really loves him.



Typical of Mugeez, the smooth-voiced crooner makes it easy for music lovers as he delivers extraordinarily with a catchy sing-along hook.



Omar Sterling on the other best represents himself as a singjay delivering excellently on the new single.



Su Mo Mi comes a few months after the duo tapped new music star Gyakie for Need Your Love.



Su Mo Mi is a feel-good song that should get party-goers jiggy on the dance floor as it brings lovers closer to each other.