QueenLet releases 'Empowered'

Euro-African's favorite record label, Debrich Group presents another long-anticipated soaking and atmospheric (SOKAAT) gospel music rendition by artiste QueenLet titled ‘Empowered’.



The single acknowledges the authority and power of Elohim through Yeshua.

The vocalist and international worship leader of our time, QueenLet will positively uplift your spirit and make you travel into the realms of the supernatural with authority and power.



Endorsed by renowned gospel queen, Rev Dr. Mary Ghansah after her previous single, ‘Dear Holy Spirit, QueenLet is one of the fastest rising gospel musicians in Ghana and across the world.



This time, the gospel musician and professional nurse is taking the body of Christ to the room of authority and power (empowered).



The single track ‘Empowered’ is under the record label, ‘DebRich Group Of Companies’.



Debrich Group works with world-renowned businesses from the music industry to bring your favorite music to life.



Even more, QueenLet is a talented and gifted gospel musician of our era by Elohim, a prolific songwriter, a composer with intelligent perceptual reasoning in vocal frequencies and calculus's when uncooked musical data is given to her.



Finally, QueenLet Ministry as a Psalmist is characterized by the manifestation of Elohim’s tangible presence, resulting in a holistic transformation in the lives of participants in the worship experience.



QueenLet has been called into the music industry to inspire, transform and unmoor every vessel of God with Elohim’s legal emancipation ‘grace’ in this eschatological age.



As the season changes and transformation take place in the body of Christ, a mighty finger of ELOHIM has picked another unadulterated voice.



The audio version of the song is also produced by Steve Crown's Studio, Abuja – Nigeria, and written by DebrichGroup and QueenLet.



