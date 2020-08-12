Entertainment of Wednesday, 12 August 2020

Queen of Northern Ghana TV reality show officially launched

A new television reality show and beauty pageant, Queen of Northern Ghana was on Saturday, 8th August, 2020 launched at the Radach Lodge and Conference Centre.



The programme put together by Celebrities Charity Development (CECHADEV) Foundation and My North Today in partnership with North Television, Ghana Tourism Authority and the Centre for National Culture seeks to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the five northern regions of Ghana.



In his address, Executive Director of CECHADEV Foundation, Mr. Alhassan Abdul-Latif said the program extensively seeks to promote the numerous and untapped tourist sites and tourism potentials of the 5 northern regions as well as market the rich cultural heritage of the north like our History, Food, Music, Dance, Smocks, Festivals, Livelihood amongst others.



He added “…As we all know the 5 northern regions of Ghana are endowed with so many natural resources to mention but only shea butter, a priceless natural resource from the north with dozens of benefits greater than cocoa and gold but yet little attention is given to it.”



“With regards to tourist sites across the 5 northern regions, I don’t believe there is any part Ghana that can boast of more tourist sites in a specific region than the north, the savannah ecological zone to mention but a few is the Salaga Slave Market, the Paga Crocodile pond, the slave master’s wells and burial grounds, the Gambaga Nalerigu Defence Wall, the Laribanga Mosque, the Mole Game, the Mystic stone and many many more…in the area of local cuisine and delicacies we can also talk about our irresistible Tuo Zaafi and Ayoyo or Bra Soup, Wasawasa, Tubani, Gabgle, Nyombeika, Yoroyoro and the almighty Kpalgu Jollof which no Nigerian jollof can compare”.



“Absolutely nothing can be compared to our naturally strong men and beautiful women. The Naa Gbewaa brand our northern smocks” Mr. Latif emphasized. On her part, the Patron of the Queen of the North Project, Hajia Sagito Alima Saeed said a project of such nature for Ghana has been long overdue following the numerous tourist sites in the savannah ecological zone. She however, appealed to corporate Ghana and Stakeholders in the tourism industry to support the project for it to expose the untapped tourist sites in Northern Ghana.



Hajia Sagito also admonished young ladies in the 5 northern regions namely: (Northern, Upper East, Upper West, Savannah and North East regions) to actively participate in the beauty pageant to be able to showcase the rich cultural heritage and tourism potentials of their respective regions to the world.



The reigning Queen for the Queen of North who was crowned after the 2020 Northern Ghana Entertainment Awards, Miss Majidatu Sulemana also known as Queen Jidah launched her project dubbed; Mask for Rural Women campaign which is geared towards complementing corporate Ghana’s efforts in the fight against COVID-19 amongst rural women and the less privileged in Northern Ghana.



Speaking at the ceremony, Queen Jidah said the rate at which urban dwellers are affected with COVID-19 is minimal as compared to the less privileged, especially the rural woman.



“Some of this women in the village have little money to fend for themselves, let alone using it to buy sanitizers and masks to protect themselves, these women out there are mostly the breadwinners of their family, some have to go to the marketplace, farms as well as attend social programs without PPEs which put their lives in danger and if special attention isn't paid we might keep recording more cases than usual”.



“Therefore the need for the launch of Masks4rural women campaign. This is to enable us to pay special attention to the most vulnerable ones. Educate and sensitize them on the need to wear a mask” Queen Jidah stressed.



Organizers of the Queen of the North TV reality show have asked all interested in the project to visit their social media handles and await a communication on how they can pick a form to contest.





