Queen Haizel walks off live interview

Ghanaian singer, Queen Haizel

Ghanaian singer, Queen Haizel angrily walked off a live interview after a panelist described her with an unsavoury word.



The panellist on the show which was broadcasting live on Hill TV called the musician a prostitute due to reasons best known to him.



Queen Haizel who was pissed with the comment got up and left the interview. When persons on the set tried to advise her to sit and finish the show, she still stood her ground and left the interview.



The unperturbed panelist was heard saying: “let her leave, these are people that hate the truth”.



He later issued a disclaimer on social media saying, “I want to officially bring to the notices of the general public that on yesterday’s, Wednesday 7th October 2020 show on Hill_TV, Night Call with Adu Safowaah Gh. I never and will never raise my voice on Queen Haizel Queen Haizel Wan nor disrespected women. I only made a truthful submission on the need for a good marriage. Moreover, I apologized and even didn’t get angry when she left the show.”

