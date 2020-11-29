Entertainment of Sunday, 29 November 2020

Source: GH Base

Quamina MP weeps uncontrollably after hearing news of his father's death

play videoMusician Quamina MP

A new video which captures the heartbreaking moment Quamina MP wept uncontrollably after learning his father didn’t make it in the fatal accident which almost claimed his life.



Details of what really happened are very scathy as we do not know if there were other people in the car aside him and his father and the situation with the other people in the other cars that collided with theirs.



But this new video is being shared for the first time, and Quamina MP is unable to hold his tears as people tried to console him on the Accra-Akosombo road.



Our prayers are with you Quamina.





