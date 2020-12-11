Put Ghana first and let’s help Akufo-Addo work for Ghana - Samini

Entertainment of Friday, 11 December 2020

Ghanaian Dancehall artiste Samini has congratulated Ghanaians, President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and NDC flagbearer former President John Dramani Mahama for the peaceful way they conducted themselves during the just-ended presidential and parliamentary elections and has asked Ghanaians to help the president work for Ghana.



Samini in a video shared on social media said Ghana was the winner in the elections and congratulated Ghanaians for putting the country above partisan politics.



"Big congratulations to the whole of Ghana for putting Ghana first, congratulations to everybody that went out to vote ... thank you for making this a peaceful and transparent election. Thank you for not making violent," he said in the video he shared on social media.



Samini also extended the congratulatory message to Nana Addo and John Dramani Mahama saying “Big up yourself President-Elect, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo," speaking Twi, he added that "Kpoyaka, you've done it all



Big up yourself His Excellency ex-President Mr Mahama for also making it peaceful and making it calm. Big yourself, the opposition party, big up yourself NPP, big up NDC, this peace wouldn't have been possible without all of you working together," he added.



Whiles congratulating them for the good work done, Samini took the opportunity to encourage Ghanaians to help the president-elect to carry out his mandate for the next four years successfully.



He said Ghanaians should put the country first and support the president to fulfil all the good plans he has for the country.



He said, " so all for Ghana, let's all come together and help Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo continue his next 4 years and let's put Ghana first, let's help him achieve the dreams and aspirations and all the big plans that he has for the Nation".



Samini is one of the celebrities who openly endorsed the president-elect during the campaign season much to the surprise of many Ghanaians. His endorsement raised a lot of conversations on social media, with many calling him out for taking money from the NPP to campaign for them when NDC rejected his offer to pay him to endorse them.





