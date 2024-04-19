Protect the peace you have - Kofi Sarpong to Ghanaians

Entertainment of Friday, 19 April 2024

Renowned gospel musician and police officer, ACP Kofi Sarpong has urged Ghanaians to do all they can to maintain peace in Ghana (especially during the election season).



During an appearance on Hitz FM, he shared his experience serving in a peacekeeping mission in Sudan, where he witnessed the devastating effects of war.



War, he explained, destroys law and order, leading to chaos and violence. He recounted a harrowing incident where two individuals engaged in a dispute, resulting in one shooting the other with an AK-47 assault rifle. In times of war, such actions often go unpunished.



“I have had the opportunity to be at a peacekeeping camp in Sudan and I have seen what war can do. It can devastate a whole nation; so let’s be thankful for the peace we have.



“I closed from work one day and two guys were arguing. Before I realised it, one of them had removed an AK-47 and shot the other. And with this, he would not be accountable to anybody because there was a war going on. He just killed someone for free,” he said.



ACP Kofi Sarpong also highlighted the dire conditions faced by those displaced by conflict, including wealthy individuals forced to live in squalid conditions.



He stressed that peace is crucial for our well-being and urged Ghanaians to avoid anything that could spark violence.



“Some people who stayed in camps were rich, but due to war, they had to stay where people did not deserve to live. In very terrible conditions.”



“Let us guard what we have and choose whoever we want to lead us devoid of insults, fighting, and all that, because these refugees you see carrying bags and walking and all that, they didn't just step out. They had been walking for miles,” he urged.



