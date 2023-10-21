Prophet Oduro gives a reason why Ghana cannot develop

Entertainment of Saturday, 21 October 2023

Head pastor and the founder of Alabaster International Ministries (Alabaster House Chapel) Prophet Kofi Oduro has lambasted Ghanaians



In a video making rounds on social media and sighted by GhanaWeb, Prophet Oduro could be seen angrily repeating the words “foolishness” over and over.



He later explained that ill-mannered behaviours in the country are responsible for Ghana's inability to develop.



“Foolishness is one of the reasons why Ghana is not developing... In this country, if you want one thing that is not making us develop, that is preventing us from moving forward in this country. It is foolishness,” he fumed.



While it is unclear what prompted the outburst, Prophet Oduro is known for his outspokenness on national affairs.



He is known to be highly critical of the current government and has even alleged that attempts have been made to stifle his ministry.



