Properties worth millions lost as fire guts down Comedian AY's mansion

Entertainment of Tuesday, 8 August 2023

Source: www.mynigeria.com

Nigerian comedian, AY's mansion has been reduced to a 'pile of ruins' following a fire outbreak at his residence in Lekki, Lagos.



Videos from the incident which occurred on Sunday, August 6, have since gone viral amidst massive reactions from netizens online.



One can recall that initially, an individual claiming to be the comedian's neighbour first reported the incident.



This sparked panic and words of sympathy from colleagues and fans worldwide.



But on Monday, August 7, he shared a message on Instagram expressing that he and his family are safe.



Grace Makun, AY's sister-in-law, reported the incident's results on Monday via her social media account.



Grace claims that after they prayed and wept together, God was merciful.



Sharing the video, she wrote: “Y”all be wondering why I’m appraising @lanremakunevents @yomicasual we cried and prayed together and God showed us mercy as a family.



“Our heart is full of gratitude for @aycomedian @realmabelmakun we love you both."



