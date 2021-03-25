You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 03 25Article 1214614

Entertainment of Thursday, 25 March 2021

Source: museafrica.com

Producer of Gyakie’s 'Forever' shares story behind the record

Ghanaian producer Kros has shared the story around the creation of the beat for the song 'Forever'.

Gyakie has been on a high with her single ‘Forever’ blazing the Billboard thriller charts, and the Apple Top 100 in both Ghana and Nigeria.

She is currently in Nigeria, doing a media tour as she has released the remix of ‘Forever’ featuring Omah Lay.

An interesting fact about the beat is that it was played on a ship. Yes, specifically a drilling ship.

In a series of tweet, expressing his joy, at the success the song has produced.

He tweeted; "I produced a beat whilst I wz on a freakn drilling ship ma guy. Sent it to @ElectroMirror that same day. 2 days later, mirror told me @gyakie had finished the song. Just 2 days ooo. Now that song has @Omah_Lay on it n it’s 1 of the biggest tunes to eva come 4rm the motherland."

Kros advised producers not to rely on A-list talents but to try and build with emerging talents.

So you’re an upcoming producer and you think your only breakthrough will be if you produce for a “major” league artist. Jack, shorn Dey lie your body. Find a good talent and send beats through ma guy!! Forget the quick money.

