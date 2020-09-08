Music of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Priscilla Otomfuo preaches salvation in ‘Yesu Mba’

'Yesu Mba', an exceptional spirit-filled single has been released from the camp of sensational gospel diva, Priscilla Otumfuo.



For the records, Priscilla, an epitome of talent has never relented on her efforts to feed souls with spirit-filled songs. Talent like hers is very rare especially in this generation.



Her vocal dexterity and ability to coin words into wisdom clearly tell how well she’s being led by the Holy Spirit.



On this classic piece, the singer highlighted the second coming of Christ and the need for all to prepare their hearts for His coming.



The song was produced by Bempong.



Though sung in Ga, the song has its catchy elements which can easily be grasped by people from other tribes.





