Entertainment of Saturday, 10 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Princess Shyngle's 3-month-old marriage collapses; she calls her husband a 'mistake'

Gambian actress Princess Shyngle's 3-month-old marriage has collapsed, this is according to reports.

The actress who is best known for her curvy body and snatched waist broke the news in a series of posts on her Instastory.

The actress while sharing their divorce papers on social media accused her estranged husband of abuse and lies.

“Since you want to tell the world everything, tell them you're a woman beater,” Princess wrote on her Instagram story. “Let them know you put your hands on women and pull out guns on a woman. Don't f**king play with me. You put your hands on a wrong b*tch.”

Princess who on January 30, 2021, revealed that she had known her estranged husband for a decade, in one of her several posts has now claimed marrying Bala-Gaye was a mistake.

“You are a f**king mistake. I've divorced your ass so leave me the f**k alone. This drama is just getting started. I think you really underestimated me,” she said.

She shared audio of her husband begging her and admitting to beating her.

She has also deleted pictures of her husband from her Instagram page.

